Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF worth $31,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACWV stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 280,692 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

