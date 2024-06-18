Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 129,747 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,726. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.