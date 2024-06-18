Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 204,067 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 4.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $62,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 552,937 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.64.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

