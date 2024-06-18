Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 628 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. 2,664,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

