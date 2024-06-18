Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 97,494 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,494 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 518,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

