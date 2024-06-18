Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

First Solar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.37. 2,887,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.50, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.