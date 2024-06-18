Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amcor by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 4,444,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

