Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 40,525,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,890,059. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,680 shares of company stock worth $2,667,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

