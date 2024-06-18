Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €10.92 ($11.74) and last traded at €11.20 ($12.04), with a volume of 15016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.14 ($11.98).
Takkt Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18.
About Takkt
TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.
