Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 65,693 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,431,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $121.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

