Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSHA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of TSHA stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 9,397,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,724. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 833.60% and a negative return on equity of 782.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,687,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294,445 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 698,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

