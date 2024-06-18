Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 4.7 %

TISI stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Team has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $31,602.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,519,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,483,977.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 42,893 shares of company stock valued at $295,633 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

