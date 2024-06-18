Tectum (TET) Price Hits $9.63

Tectum (TET) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Tectum has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tectum has a market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be bought for about $9.63 or 0.00014704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

