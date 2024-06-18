Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Tenable Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $568,988.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,647.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,975. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 157.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,426,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

