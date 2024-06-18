Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $170.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $149.43 and last traded at $148.98. Approximately 195,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,976,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.74.

TER has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Get Teradyne alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.