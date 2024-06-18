TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 8953365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.16.

TeraWulf Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 97.4% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 542,496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 356.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

