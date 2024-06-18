Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Terra has a total market cap of $328.16 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000657 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 770,301,951 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

