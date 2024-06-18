The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Up 14.5% in May

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 535,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 396,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,990. The stock has a market cap of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

