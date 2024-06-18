The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.6 %

EL traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

