The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,786,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,426. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

