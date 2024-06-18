The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Sells $135,271.50 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,833. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

