The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells $205,353.44 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $85,549.15.

Vita Coco Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 739,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

