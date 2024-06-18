The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $84,318.30 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,900.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $201,268.00.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 739,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,931,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $18,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

