Thomas Alex Vetter Sells 17,666 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $354,909.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Alex Vetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 25,373 shares of Cars.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $482,087.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of Cars.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00.

Cars.com Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CARS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 409,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,819. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,216,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after purchasing an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 205,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

