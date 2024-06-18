Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $221.15 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. Threshold has a total market cap of $221.15 million and approximately $12.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,572.62 or 0.99603270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012246 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005151 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000736 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00079930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

