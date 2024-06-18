Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,630 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Barclays dropped their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.31. 919,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,050. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.