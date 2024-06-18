Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock remained flat at $104.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,384. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

