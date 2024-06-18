Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,405,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,046,873. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

