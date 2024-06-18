Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.90. 22,440,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,307,139. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

