Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 7,496,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

