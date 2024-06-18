Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 935,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

