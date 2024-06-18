Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,045 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDSFree Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. 935,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.