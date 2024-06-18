Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 15,819 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE RYN traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 504,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

