TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 221,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 710,974 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $34.58.

TORM Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.25.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TORM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TORM by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 153.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the third quarter worth $207,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

