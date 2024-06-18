TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 221,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 710,974 shares.The stock last traded at $35.21 and had previously closed at $34.58.
TORM Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.25.
TORM Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.
