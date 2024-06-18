Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 30,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 185,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Treasury Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market cap of C$42.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.

