Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 30,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 185,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Treasury Metals Stock Down 2.2 %
Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, an advanced stage high-grade gold deposit near Dryden, Ontario, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund, and Miller projects. Its Goliath property covers approximately 7,601 hectares (ha) comprising 284 mining claims totaling approximately 6,254 ha; four mining leases totaling 359.25 ha; and 28 land parcels totaling 1,347.189 ha.
