Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,475,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,901. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

