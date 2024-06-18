TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on July 5th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
SMIF stock opened at GBX 84.40 ($1.07) on Tuesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 69.60 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £206.16 million and a PE ratio of -1,048.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.18.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
