U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USB. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Shares of USB opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 155,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 125.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 596,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

