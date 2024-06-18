U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLCA

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Boston Partners increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 669,534 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $2,536,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.