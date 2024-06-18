Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $5.65 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and $269.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $9.43 or 0.00014616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00110677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.88515165 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1046 active market(s) with $278,923,069.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

