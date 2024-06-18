Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $10.13 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $261.69 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $10.13 or 0.00015546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00113983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.88515165 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1046 active market(s) with $278,923,069.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

