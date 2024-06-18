United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of X stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.00.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
