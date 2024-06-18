Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Michelle K. Lee Sells 800 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $13,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.09. 5,763,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,718,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

