USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion and approximately $6.77 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,562,290,600 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

