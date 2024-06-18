Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 96,220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VLO traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.62. The company had a trading volume of 465,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

