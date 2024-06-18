Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 7.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $37,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,942. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.