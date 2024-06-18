Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.33.

NYSE:VLO opened at $151.11 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

