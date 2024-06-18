Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.0% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. 6,146,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,644,554. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

