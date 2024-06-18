Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.75. 475,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

