Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,274,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 270,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.58. The stock had a trading volume of 587,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

