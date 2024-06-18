Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,665,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.03. The company had a trading volume of 315,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,148. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

